A man was shot Sunday night on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the Near South Side.

The 19-year-old was walking about 9:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Lake Shore Drive when he was struck in his knee by gunfire, Chicago police said.

He was taken by a friend to Gottlieb Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.