Man Shot Inside Godfrey Hotel Room in River North During Attempted Robbery

An attempted robbery late Sunday evening in a room at a hotel in Chicago's River North neighborhood resulted in an exchange of gunfire and at least one person injured.

Just after 11:30 p.m., a man, 53, answered to an unknown person knocking on his room door at the Godfrey Hotel at 127 W. Huron St. in River North, Chicago police said.

As he opened the door, a male offender forced his way in, demanded his property and opened fire, police said. According to authorities, the victim returned fire, and the offender fled the scene.

The victim sustained a graze wound to the head and was treated at the scene, but refused further medical attention.

"We can confirm there was an exchange of gunfire between a hotel guest and an attempted robbery at the property on Sunday evening," The Godfrey Hotel management said in a statement.

"This was an isolated incident and fortunately, there were no serious injuries. The safety and security of the hotel’s guests and employees is always the top priority."

Police recovered a weapon from the scene but did not confirm who it belonged to.

No one was in custody and detectives are investigating the incident.