Man Shot, Critically Wounded While Sitting on Train at CTA Green Line Station

A man was critically injured Thursday afternoon after he was shot while sitting on a CTA Green Line train, forcing service disruptions.

According to Chicago police, the 22-year-old man was sitting on a train, which was stopped at the 51st Street Green Line station, at approximately 6 p.m. when he heard shots. A bullet struck him in the neck, according to authorities.

The man was rushed to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Due to the ongoing police investigation, trains are not running on the Green Line between 35th-Bronzeville-IIT and the 63rd Street terminal, according to the Chicago Transit Authority. Riders are being urged to use the #3 King Drive bus or to take a bus to the Red Line as an alternative.

No suspects are in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.