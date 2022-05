A 63-year-old man was shot Thursday afternoon at a gas station in Chicago's Fuller Park neighborhood during an attempted carjacking, according to police.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., the man was sitting in a vehicle in the 300 block of West Garfield Boulevard when a person came up and fired shots, police said.

Officials said the man was shot in the face and taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

No one was in custody as of Thursday evening and area detectives were investigating.