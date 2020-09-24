Man Seriously Injured in Shooting on CTA Red Line Platform in Englewood

A 25-year-old man sustained serious injuries Thursday evening after he was shot on the CTA Red Line platform at 63rd Street in the city's Englewood neighborhood, police said.

At approximately 8:16 p.m., the victim was on the platform when an unknown offender on foot fired shots striking the victim. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The offender then fled on a southbound train, police said. No one was in custody late Thursday night.