Man Points Gun at Officers Inside Lawndale Police Station on, Chicago Police Say

While “voicing his disdain for law enforcement,” a man pulled out a gun and pointed it at officers, police said

A 27-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he pointed a BB gun at officers inside a Lawndale police station, according to police.

About 8 a.m., the man walked into the Harrison District police station at 3151 W. Harrison St., and approached the front desk, Chicago police said.

While “voicing his disdain for law enforcement,” the man pulled out a gun and pointed it at officers inside the station, police said. After a short struggle, during which the man bit an officer, he taken into custody and another weapon was found on him.

Both guns were later determined to be BB guns, police said.

The officer who was bit was taken to a hospital for treatment and was listed in good condition, police said.

Charges were pending against the 27-year-old man Saturday night, police said.

