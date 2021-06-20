humboldt park cajacking

Man Killed, Woman Seriously Injured in Humboldt Park Carjacking

No one was in custody as Area Four detectives continued to investigate late Sunday.

Police were investigating after a man was killed and a woman sustained serious injuries after both were shot during a carjacking Saturday evening in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at approximately 9:15 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Division. According to authorities, a 24-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were attacked by two to three offenders who produced guns and began shooting at them.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The female victim was shot in the neck and transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

This article tagged under:

humboldt park cajackingHumboldt Park
