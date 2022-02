A 44-year-old man was found dead after being shot multiple times in the South Loop on Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

According to authorities, the man was found lying on the ground in the first block of East 24th Street at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The man had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and no suspects are in custody.