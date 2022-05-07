Man Killed in Albany Park Drive-By Shooting

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

Michael Conrad, 37, was sitting in his vehicle about 7:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Hamlin Avenue when another vehicle drove up and someone from inside fired shots, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

After the shooting, the man fled and struck multiple cars, causing his vehicle to turn over, police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.