Man Killed in Accident at Melrose Park Food Production Plant

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has not yet confirmed whether they are investigating the accident

A 61-year-old man was killed Friday in an accident at a food manufacturing facility in west suburban Melrose Park.

Wesley Robinson was crushed by pallets about 8:20 p.m. at Kerry Ingredients and Flavors, 3141 W. North Ave., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead about 10 minutes later, and an autopsy ruled his death an accident.

The Melrose Park facility is part of Kerry’s “meat division business,” where they “produce batter blends, pastry blends, Japanese bread crumbs, and American bread crumbs,” according to the company’s website.

A Kerry spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has not yet confirmed whether they are investigating the accident.

