Man killed during robbery at Lansing gas station, police say

A 53-year-old man has died after he was shot during an armed robbery at a suburban gas station on Thursday morning.

At approximately 4:39 a.m. at a QuikTrip gas station in Lansing, police were called for reports of a shooting at the location.

When they arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground with at least one gunshot wound, which he apparently suffered during an armed robbery outside of the gas station.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

No further information was immediately available, and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lansing police at 708-895-7150.