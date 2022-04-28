Man Killed After Scooter, Semi Collide on Chicago's West Side

A 35-year-old man is dead after the scooter he was on collided with a semi-truck on Chicago’s West Side Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the man was riding a scooter in the 4700 block of West Erie when he entered the street’s intersection with North Cicero in the South Austin neighborhood.

The scooter then collided with a truck, which was driving southbound through the intersection, police said.

The scooter’s rider was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The CPD’s Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash, and no citations have been issued at this time.