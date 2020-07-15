East Garfield Park

Man Killed After Motorcycle Crashes Into Vehicle in East Garfield Park

About 10:40 p.m., the driver of a Pontiac Trans Sport minivan was turning south onto Kedzie Avenue from a gas station when the northbound motorcycle struck his van, Chicago police said

By Sun-Times Media

A 46-year-old man was killed when he crashed his motorcycle into a minivan Tuesday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 10:40 p.m., the driver of a Pontiac Trans Sport minivan was turning south onto Kedzie Avenue from a gas station when the northbound motorcycle struck his van, Chicago police said.

The 46-year-old driver of the motorcycle was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not identified the man.

The 27-year-old man driving the minivan was uninjured, as were his passengers, police said.

CPD’s Major Accidents and Area Three detectives are investigating the crash, police said. Citations are pending against the 27-year-old male driver of the minivan for not having a valid driver’s license and failing to yield.

