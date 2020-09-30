Richmond Illinois

Man Injured After Jeep Pushed Off Bridge in Crash Falls 30 Feet Into Creek

Richmond Fire and Rescue

Fire officials in suburban Richmond say that a man was taken to an area hospital after a crash sent his Jeep careening off a bridge and into a creek on Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, firefighters with the Richmond Township Fire Protection District and the Spring Grove Fire Protection District were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle accident just before 6 p.m.

Upon arriving on the scene, crews found two vehicles that had been involved in the incident. A car, which had suffered moderate damage, was still on the roadway, while another vehicle, a Jeep, had been pushed off the roadway, plunged down a 30-foot drop, and crashed into a creek at the base of a bridge.

Crews were able to extricate an unidentified man from the vehicle and transported him to Northwestern McHenry Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another individual involved in the crash was taken to the same hospital, authorities said.

US Route 12 was closed for approximately two hours while a heavy-duty tow truck pulled the vehicle out of the water.

