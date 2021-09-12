Man in Custody After Allegedly Firing Shots at Police in Little Village

A man is facing charges after he allegedly fired shots at police in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, police were responded to a call of shots fired in the 2700 block of West 25th Street at approximately 1:38 a.m. when they saw a man drinking on a sidewalk.

When officers approached the man, he allegedly pulled out a weapon and fired shots at them.

The man then attempted to flee the scene, but was apprehended by police and placed into custody.

No officers were injured in the incident, and no officers fired their service weapons, according to police officials.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, charges are pending, and an investigation remains underway.