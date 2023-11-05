Washington Park

Man found shot to death in Washington Park alley

By James Neveau

Policía de Chicago

Chicago police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was found shot to death in an alley Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the man was discovered lying on the ground in the 5600 block of South Wabash Avenue at approximately 1 a.m.

The man had been shot multiple times, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No suspects are in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating the shooting.

