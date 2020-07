A person was found dead Sunday evening when the SWAT team forced their way into an apartment Lake View on the North Side.

SWAT officers were called about 6 p.m. after police were confronted by a male, who then locked himself inside an apartment in the 500 block of West Aldine Avenue, Chicago police said.

The SWAT team entered the apartment over an hour later and found the man unresponsive, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.