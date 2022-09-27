south shore

Man Found Dead After Fire Breaks Out in South Shore Apartment

67- year-old man found dead in residence following fire.

A man was found dead after a fire broke out in a South Shore apartment early Tuesday.

Chicago police found the man, 67, on the floor of the apartment in the 7500 block of South South Shore Drive about 1:30 a.m. after firefighters extinguished the blaze, police said.

The man suffered second-degree burns and smoke inhalation, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chicago Fire Department is conducting an investigation but the fire appeared to be accidental.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

south shorefirefatal fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us