Man Found Dead After Fire Breaks Out in South Shore Apartment

A man was found dead after a fire broke out in a South Shore apartment early Tuesday.

Chicago police found the man, 67, on the floor of the apartment in the 7500 block of South South Shore Drive about 1:30 a.m. after firefighters extinguished the blaze, police said.

The man suffered second-degree burns and smoke inhalation, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chicago Fire Department is conducting an investigation but the fire appeared to be accidental.