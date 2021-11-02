South Deering

Man Fatally Struck While Helping Semi Back Into Driveway on South Side, Police Say

Police line do not cross
Getty Images (File)

A man was struck and killed by a semi trailer he was helping back up into a driveway Tuesday in South Deering.

The 20-year-old was assisting the semi about 11:15 a.m. in the 10300 block of South Commercial Avenue when it backed up and pinned him against a vehicle, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said the incident appears to have been an accident and no charges are pending against the driver.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

