Man fatally struck by CTA train after fleeing Dan Ryan traffic stop

A man has died after he was struck by a train on the CTA Red Line Saturday night.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers attempted to stop an SUV for speeding on the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway near 95th Street at approximately 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say troopers approached the vehicle and informed the 30-year-old driver that he had been stopped on suspicion of speeding. The man got out of the SUV and fled the scene on foot, with troopers losing sight of him.

A short time later, the troopers were informed that the man had been struck by a Red Line train on the nearby tracks, officials said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

No further information was available, and police are investigating.