Man Fatally Shot in Greater Grand Crossing, Causing Vehicular Crash

A man is dead and a woman is injured after a fatal shooting led to a vehicular crash on Chicago’s South Side on Thursday evening.

According to Chicago police, the incident occurred in the 7500 block of South Eberhart in the city’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The man was shot by an unknown suspect, with gunfire striking him in the chest.

The vehicle the man was driving ultimately struck another vehicle that was stopped at the intersection of 75th Street and Eberhart, police said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A woman who was in the vehicle that was struck in the intersection was also hospitalized. Her condition is unknown at this time.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigated.