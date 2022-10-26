Man Faces Kidnapping, Attempted Sexual Assault Charges After Allegedly Attacking Postal Worker in Little Village

Kidnapping and attempted sexual assault charges have been filed against a man accused of attacking a postal worker over the weekend in Little Village and stealing her mail truck.

Cesar Ramirez, 44, was arrested after the U.S. Postal Inspection Service offered up to $50,000 for information and police released surveillance video.

The postal worker, 28, had stopped at a gas station at 2801 S. Pulaski Road around 3 p.m. Saturday and got out of her truck, according to Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan.

Ramirez got into the truck and, when the worker got back in, Ramirez grabbed her, ordered to drive to a nearby parking lot and then told her to undress, Deenihan said. “She was able to fight and get away,” he said.

Ramirez took off in the mail truck, which was later recovered about five miles south, in the 4500 block of West Marquette Road, police said.

The next day, police released video of a suspect and “the community called and identified the offender,” Deenihan said.

Ramirez has a record of arrests for sexual assault, according to court records.