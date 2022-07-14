A man told police he spotted someone driving his stolen car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive and began following it, dodging gunfire until he crashed into the car on a Stevenson Expressway exit ramp.

Three people inside the car ran away. The man suffered scrapes to his arms, according to Chicago police.

The man said he was driving in the 3100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday “when he observed what appeared to be a white Honda HRV which was stolen from him,” police said in a statement.

The man followed the car and someone inside began shooting at him, police said. The Honda got on the Stevenson and was exiting at Damen Avenue when the man rear-ended the car, police said.

Three people in the Honda ran off and remained at large. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center.