Man Dies of Complications 5 Years After Lawndale Shooting

Denzell Dixson, 24, was pronounced dead at 1:12 p.m. Thursday at Mount Sinai Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office

A man who was wounded in a 2015 shooting in Lawndale on the West Side has died of complications from his injuries.

Denzell Dixson, 24, was pronounced dead at 1:12 p.m. Thursday at Mount Sinai Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

On Oct. 6, 2015, officers responded about 7:45 p.m. to the 1300 block of South Kostner Avenue and found him with a gunshot wound to the neck, Chicago police said.

An autopsy found he died of complications from his gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in Lawndale.

