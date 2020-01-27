Man Dies in Fall After Taking Down Christmas Decorations at Old Town Apartment Building

A man died after falling more than 20 floors at an apartment building while taking down Christmas decorations Sunday in Old Town on the North Side.

Eric Charles Trefelner, was found about 8:45 a.m. on the 6th floor pool deck of a residential building in the 1200 block of North LaSalle Street after falling from the 31st floor, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. An autopsy confirmed he died of multiple injuries sustained in the fall, and ruled his death an accident.

A witness saw something falling from above and then heard a loud thud, police said.

A police source said the man was found with Christmas lights in his hand.

Detectives were conducting a death investigation, police said.