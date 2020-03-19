Bridgeport

Man Dies in Bridgeport Fire, Chicago Fire Officials Say

Firefighters responded to a call at the six-unit building Thursday afternoon

A man about 60 years old was found dead in a fire Thursday in Bridgeport on the South Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Firefighters responded about 1:40 p.m. to a six-unit building at 2632 S. Wells St., according to department spokesman Larry Merritt.

Heavy fire was coming from the front window, he said.

Inside, firefighters found a man near the front of the building, Merritt said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Merritt said no one else was injured, and there was no working smoke alarm inside the building.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released his name or cause of death.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

