Man Dies in Waukegan Harbor Drowning: Coroner

A 35-year-old man has died in a drowning early Sunday morning at Waukegan Harbor, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

At approximately 12 a.m. Sunday, both the Waukegan police and fire departments responded to 199 South Harbor Place for the report of a person in the water. The victim, who was identified as Ivory Biggs, was located by divers, authorities stated.

Biggs was transported to Vista Medical Center East where he was later pronounced dead. Preliminary results of an autopsy indicate Biggs died from drowning, officials said.

The death remains under investigation by the Lake County Coroner's Office and the Waukegan Police Department.