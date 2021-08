A 70-year-old man is dead after he crashed his bicycle into a parked truck near the Field Museum on Tuesday night.

According to Chicago police, the man was riding his bike in the 1400 block of South Museum Campus Drive at approximately 5:19 p.m. when he struck the vehicle.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police say the man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck was issued a citation for parking in a no-parking/standing zone, according to Chicago police.