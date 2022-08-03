Man Dies After Being Struck by 2 Cars While Crossing Street in West Garfield Park

A man was killed after he was struck by two cars while crossing the street in West Garfield Park Tuesday night.

The man, 58, was first hit by a silver car in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue about 9:30 p.m., Chicago police said. The car did not stop and fled the scene. It was last seen going south down Pulaski Road, police said.

The man was then struck by a second car driven by a 20-year-old man. The driver remained on the scene, police said.

The man, 58, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.