Man Dies After Being Shoved in Front of CTA Red Line Train, Police Say

Chicago police are searching for three men who allegedly shoved another man in front of a CTA Red Line train on Tuesday afternoon.

The unidentified man was struck by the train in the 200 block of South State Street at approximately 5:13 p.m., according to police. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the incident, three men walked up to the victim, and one of the offenders shoved him in front of the train.

The three men fled the scene, and none have been apprehended, police say.

The CTA says Red Line trains have been rerouted to elevated lines between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown as police continue to investigate the incident. A shuttle bus is available between Fullerton and State and Lake, the agency says.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.