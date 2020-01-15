Man Dies After Being Shot, Rear-Ending Vehicle in Gary

A man is dead after Gary police responding to a call of a car accident discovered that the man had been shot prior to the crash.

Police responded to a call of a traffic crash and shots fired at approximately 4:45 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Clark Road.

When authorities arrived on scene, they found that the driver of one of the vehicles had been shot multiple times, and that his car had rear-ended another vehicle.

Police said the man was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say no other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Metro Homicide Unit at 219 755-3855 or the CRIME TIP LINE AT 866-CRIME-GP.