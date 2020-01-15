Gary

Man Dies After Being Shot, Rear-Ending Vehicle in Gary

When police arrived on scene, they discovered the driver, who rear ended another vehicle, had been shot

A man is dead after Gary police responding to a call of a car accident discovered that the man had been shot prior to the crash.

Police responded to a call of a traffic crash and shots fired at approximately 4:45 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Clark Road.

When authorities arrived on scene, they found that the driver of one of the vehicles had been shot multiple times, and that his car had rear-ended another vehicle.

Local

American Airlines 1 hour ago

Chicago-Bound Flight Diverted to New Mexico Due to Unruly Passenger

Chicago Steel 2 hours ago

Unfinished Business Motivates Chicago Steel During Incredible Winning Streak

Police said the man was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say no other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Metro Homicide Unit at 219 755-3855 or the CRIME TIP LINE AT 866-CRIME-GP.

This article tagged under:

GaryIndiana
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us