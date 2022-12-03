Man Dies After Being Shot Outside Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn

A 28-year-old man died Saturday hours after he was shot in a disturbance outside Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to authorities.

Police were initially called to the hospital's emergency room entrance at approximately 2 a.m. for a large group involved in a disturbance, according to the Oak Lawn Police Department. As officers arrived, they heard a gunshot coming from the group's area and saw a person running from the scene.

The victim was found with gunshot injuries to his left eye and taken into the emergency room for treatment, authorities said. He was said to have sustained life-threatening injuries and was initially listed in critical condition. In an update at approximately 7:30 p.m., Oak Lawn police said the victim had died from his injuries.

The victim was identified as Brandon McGee of Rockford, police said.

The individual who fled the scene was identified as the shooter by witnesses and later apprehended by officers, according to police. The suspect was found to be carrying a loaded gun, which was believed to have been used in the shooting, police stated.

Oak Lawn police announced late Saturday that Marques Rose, 36, had been arrested on one count of first degree murder in connection with McGee's death. A bond hearing was scheduled for Sunday.

A preliminary investigation revealed the shooting was related to a double murder that occurred hours earlier in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Anyone with information on the shooting outside the hospital is asked to call the Oak Lawn Police Department Detective Division at 708-907-4051 or text tips to 708-613-8477.