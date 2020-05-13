Man Charged With Videotaping Girls While Working at Their Home In Hinsdale

A Bellwood man is accused of illegally videotaping three girls in a Hinsdale home where he was hired to do construction work.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin charged Jose Gaspar, 45, of Bellwood, with one count of Unauthorized Videotaping (Class 4 Felony) and two counts of Unauthorized Videotaping a Person Under Eighteen (Class 3 Felony).

Berlin said that in Nov. 2019, Gaspar took dozens of photographs and video recordings of the homeowner’s daughters, aged 15 and 22, and of another girl, aged 16, without their consent while they were showering. He was standing outside the home.

The girls' father was alerted to the video and photographs by friends of Gaspar. The girls’ father immediately contacted the Hinsdale Police Department.

Judge Jeffrey MacKay set bond at $150,000.

“The allegations against Mr. Gaspar are extremely disturbing.” Berlin said. “Fortunately, his alleged actions were uncovered and he now finds himself facing felony charges. I would like to thank the Hinsdale Police Department for their efforts."

Gaspar’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 8, 2020.