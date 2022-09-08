Man Charged With Stabbing Parents to Death in Highland Park Apartment

A 45-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly stabbed his parents to death inside of their Highland Park apartment Wednesday morning.

Barry Goldberg appeared in Lake County court on Thursday for a bond hearing in connection with the case. He was ordered held on $5 million bond, according to prosecutors.

Officers responding to a wellness check at 1850 Green Bay Road Wednesday morning found blood under the door and then forced entry into the apartment, Highland Park police said.

Two people, identified as 79-year-old Ronald and 74-year-old Renee Goldberg, were both discovered inside of the apartment after they were stabbed multiple times. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lake County Coroner's Office ruled their death a homicide as a result of multiple sharp force injuries.

Barry Goldberg was identified as a person-of-interest in the case on Wednesday, and was later charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

His next court date has not yet been set.