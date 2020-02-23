Man Charged with First-Degree Attempted Murder After Barbershop Shooting in East Garfield Park

Chicago authorities confirmed Sunday that a suspect has been charged in connection to a shooting early January that injured five people at a barbershop in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said 29-year-old Walter Jackson of East Chicago was charged with four counts of first-degree attempted murder for a shooting that took place at Gotcha Faded barbershop, 234 N. Pulaski Rd., on Jan. 16.

Chicago police initially reported that two gunmen sprayed gunfire from outside and about 30 people, including a toddler, were inside.

Lorenzo Matthews, 11, and his brother, 12-year-old Michael Smith, were among those shot, who were quickly transported to Stroger Hospital, officials said.

Matthews was recovering from gunshot wounds to his back, abdomen and arm and underwent at least two surgeries, authorities said.

Three other people in the barbershop were also hit by gunfire.

The boys' mother, Cierra Mobley, said she was waiting for her son to call when they were ready to be picked up, but instead got a call saying he had been shot.

"I was actually speechless, because this was my kids' very first time going to this barber shop, and I was hurt due to the fact my kids were hurt," said Mobley.