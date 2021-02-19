chicago carjackings

Man Charged With Choking Ride-Share Driver During Attempted Carjacking in Oakland

A man was arrested for choking a ride-share driver Wednesday during an attempted carjacking in Oakland on the South Side.

Allen Brown allegedly choked a 35-year-old ride-share driver while trying to steal his vehicle about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago police said.

Brown, 18, attempted to leave the scene but was taken into custody shortly after the incident, police said.

He was charged with a felony count of vehicular hijacking and a misdemeanor for battery. Brown is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

