Man Charged With Child Endangerment After Girl, 3, Shot on Far South Side

A man is charged with endangering a child after a 3-year-old girl was shot Saturday in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

The 26-year-old is facing one misdemeanor count of causing a child to be endangered, Chicago police said.

About 3:10 p.m., a woman told officers she was inside a home in the 1300 block of East 89th Street when she heard gunshots and found a 3-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her left wrist, police said.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said. A weapon was recovered in the home.

Area Two detectives were investigating.