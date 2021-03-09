Avalon Park

Man Charged With Battery After Striking Officers During Avalon Park Traffic Stop: Police

Two Chicago police cars sit in an intersection in Avalon Park after an officer was hurt in an attack during a traffic stop
NBC 5/Carmen Capriola

A man is accused of fighting police during a traffic stop Monday in Avalon Park on the South Side.

Johnnie Coats, 25, is charged with felony counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting a peace officer, Chicago police said.

Officers stopped a vehicle about 1:45 p.m. after reports of a man with a gun in the 7900 block of South Blackstone Avenue, police said.

Local

Interstate 57 2 hours ago

1 Killed, 2 Hurt in Tuesday Crash on Interstate 57

Illinois State Police 2 hours ago

Illinois State Police Face Lawsuit Over Slow Concealed Carry License Approval

Coats allegedly got out of the vehicle, began hitting officers and tried to flee, police said. He was taken into custody and treated at Jackson Park Hospital for minor injuries.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

An officer suffered a cut to his hand and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, officials said.

Coats is also facing two misdemeanor counts of battery, police said.

He is expected to appear in bond court Wednesday.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Avalon ParkChicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us