Man Charged in Englewood Shooting That Wounded 13 to Appear in Court

The man charged in connection with a shooting that wounded 13 people in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood over the weekend was expected to appear in court Monday.

Marciano White, 37, was taken into custody Sunday and charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, according to police.

Authorities said the shooting took place at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of South May Street. Police said people were gathered inside a home for a memorial celebration of a man killed in a shooting earlier this. An argument inside that home then turned into a barrage of gunfire, which then spilled out into the street, according to police.

A total of 13 people were shot, officials said, with one of the victims refusing treatment at the scene for a graze wound to the chest, while the other 12 were taken to area hospitals.

The victims included eight people in their twenties, though they ranged in age from as young as 16 to as old as 48 years old. A 21-year-old man was listed in critical condition after being shot in the lower back, according to police. Eight others were listed in serious condition, with three people in good condition, officials said.

“We saw an individual (on camera) firing,” Bureau of Patrol Chief Fred Waller said. “At that time, more shots were fired at another location. So we have about three scenes of different shell casings.”

When officers arrived at the scene, police said they saw White attempting to flee. He was taken into custody and was found to have a weapon on his person, according to police.

Police said they believed more than one gunman may have been involved in the shooting, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the incident a "terrible act of cowardice" during a news conference Sunday night after meeting with the victims at multiple area hospitals.

“This is the only way we’re going to bring down violence in this city, is if people come together and say they’re not going to tolerate this kind of bloodshed,” she continued. “We urge them to overcome their fears and come forward with information so police can track down those who were responsible for this terrible act of cowardice.”