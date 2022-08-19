Man Charged After Woman Finds Phone Recording in Park Ridge Elementary School Bathroom

A man has been arrested after an employee at a Park Ridge elementary school reported finding a cell phone recording in a bathroom at the school, authorities said.

According to Park Ridge police, 37-year-old Luis Rubio-Ortega, who worked as a custodian at Washington Elementary School, was arrested and charged with felony unlawful video recording after he admitted to trying to record female employees at the school as they used the staff restroom.

The incident happened on May 27, when a female employee at the school said she noticed a cell phone near the toilet with the video camera in recording mode, authorities said. Police began an investigation and found the phone had been placed in the bathroom by Rubio-Ortega, who admitted this month that he put the camera in the bathroom "for the purpose of video recording female staff members," police said.

Rubio-Ortega was charged and appeared in bond court Thursday. He has been placed on administrative leave by District 64 following the investigation and arrest, authorities said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The district did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the arrest.