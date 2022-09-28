Man Charged After Attempted Kidnapping in West Loop, Attacking Two Other Women

A man has been charged with trying to kidnap a woman in the West Loop and attacking two other women in the South Loop Sunday morning — two days after he was charged with failing to register as a sex offender.

Quavon Ewing, 32, walked up to a woman in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street, grabbed her arms and tried to pull her into a van, police said. When the woman screamed, he hit her on the head and told her to shut up, according to a police report.

The woman fought off Ewing and a passenger of a ride-sharing service also confronted him, police said. Ewing fled in the maroon van.

Ewing also is charged with attacking a 35-year-old woman in the 100 block of West Roosevelt Road and a 25-year-old woman in the 600 block of South State Street, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In the Roosevelt attack, Ewing is accused of wrapping his arms around the woman. He let go when the woman bit him in the neck, according to the police report.

In the State Street attack, he is accused of pushing the woman into the corner of the Harrison Street station on the Red Line and pouring a bottle of urine on her, police said.

Ewing was arrested after CTA personnel recognized him from a police alert and notified the department’s mass transit unit.

Two days before the attacks, Ewing walked into the Englewood District police station and surrendered on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court, Cook County court records.

Officers discovered he hadn’t registered as a sex offender, and he was charged with a felony. He was released from custody the next day.

Ewing has been arrested dozens of times and has multiple felony convictions, including for aggravated criminal sexual abuse, aggravated battery to a peace officer and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court on the latest case Wednesday.