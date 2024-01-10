Man charged after allegedly beating 61-year-old woman on CTA Red Line train

A convicted felon allegedly attacked a 61-year-old woman on a CTA Red Line train, leaving her with injuries she is not expected to survive.

According to prosecutors, 36-year-old Mijawon Johnson faces multiple felony charges in connection with the Sunday assault that left the victim on a ventilator at a local hospital.

Authorities say the victim in the case is not expected to survive, and upgraded charges could be filed.

According to police, Johnson allegedly attacked the woman on a Red Line train in the South Loop neighborhood on Sunday.

Prosecutors say he allegedly beat her with his fists and kicked her repeatedly after trying to steal her bag. He allegedly held her down during the attack, and continued to stomp on her even after she lost consciousness.

After he was taken into custody, Johnson allegedly admitted to the crime and identified himself on surveillance images taken at the scene.

He was on parole at the time of his arrest, and faces charges for violating that parole. He also faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery in a public place.