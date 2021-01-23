Man Carjacked at Gunpoint in River North, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police say a 38-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint in the city’s River North neighborhood on Saturday evening.

According to authorities, the man was sitting in a car in the 100 block of West Kinzie at approximately 6:37 p.m. when two vehicles pulled up, with one parking behind him and one in front of him.

Two men got out of one of the vehicles, walked up to the man’s car, and one of the men pulled out a gun, demanding the victim’s vehicle.

The man complied with the demand, and the thieves fled eastbound on Kinzie, according to police.

No one was injured, and Area Three detectives are investigating the carjacking.