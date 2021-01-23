River North

Man Carjacked at Gunpoint in River North, Chicago Police Say

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chicago police say a 38-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint in the city’s River North neighborhood on Saturday evening.

According to authorities, the man was sitting in a car in the 100 block of West Kinzie at approximately 6:37 p.m. when two vehicles pulled up, with one parking behind him and one in front of him.

Two men got out of one of the vehicles, walked up to the man’s car, and one of the men pulled out a gun, demanding the victim’s vehicle.

Local

Chicago Police 39 mins ago

CPD Officer Charged After Allegedly Choking Handcuffed Man Who Directed Racial Slur at Him

tinley park 2 hours ago

Suburban Chicago Bar Closed for 1 Week After Thursday Shooting

The man complied with the demand, and the thieves fled eastbound on Kinzie, according to police.

No one was injured, and Area Three detectives are investigating the carjacking.

This article tagged under:

River NorthChicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us