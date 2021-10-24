Man Breaches Security at Midway Airport, Claiming He Left Phone on Plane

A man was arrested at Chicago's Midway International Airport Sunday afternoon after breaching a security checkpoint, claiming he went to retrieve his cell phone, which he left on a plane upon arriving at the airport, federal authorities said.

At approximately 2:02 p.m., the unidentified individual ran down an exit lane at the airport, alleging he left his phone on a plane, but was ordered to stop by Transportation Security Administration officers, the TSA said in a statement.

The man refused to comply, at which point one officer triggered a breach alarm, alerting checkpoint officers and other law enforcement agencies in the area.

The TSA immediately pulled a photo of the suspect from a security camera and distributed it to police who responded to the incident, the agency said.

One TSA officer followed the man from the moment he breached security, keeping him in her sight until he reached Gate A15, where officers with the Chicago Police Department took him into custody, according to a TSA statement.

As the incident unfolded, security officials froze operations in the checkpoint, not allowing anyone to enter or leave the area out of an abundance of caution.

TSA operations were delayed by approximately 12 minutes, authorities said.

The suspect's name and what charges he's facing weren't immediately released by police.