Man Beaten, Robbed at CTA's Garfield Green Line Station, Police Say

Chicago police are searching for two suspects who beat and robbed a person at a CTA Green Line station last week.

According to authorities, the incident occurred at approximately 5:10 p.m. Thursday at the Garfield Green Line station in the 300 block of East Garfield Boulevard.

Authorities say that the victim was at the location when two suspects approached and began to physically assault them.

During the assault, the suspects stole property from the victim and fled the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Area Central detectives at 312-745-4443.

