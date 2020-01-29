Uptown

Man Attempts to Lure 2 Children Into Van in Uptown: CPD

Police describe the suspect as a bald man in his 50s driving a white, rusty van

By Ava Kelley

Chicago police issued a community alert after a man attempted to lure two children into his van in the Uptown neighborhood Monday.

According to the alert, a 10-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy were walking in the 4400 block of North Clarendon around 4:35 p.m.

Police say the children were approached by a bald, white man in his 50s driving a white, rusty van with windows on the side.

When the driver attempted to talk to them and lure them into his vehicle, the children fled to safety.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8261.

