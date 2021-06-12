Man Attempting to Steal Car Drives Off With 3-Year-Old, Returns Child to Mother

A man attempting to carjack a woman in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood drove off in the car with her child still in the backseat, according to authorities.

At approximately 6:40 p.m. in the 900 block of North Richmond, a 26-year-old woman was delivering food when a man pulled her out of her 2010 Nissan SUV and drove off with the woman's 3-year-old daughter in the backseat, police said.

Police said the man drove around the block and returned the girl to her mother unharmed.

The man left again and abandoned the car in the 900 block of North California, according to police. He is not in custody as of Saturday afternoon.

The 26-year-old woman was treated for a bruise to her arm at Norwegian Hospital, then released, authorities said.

Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.