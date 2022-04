A man was attacked by a group of people Tuesday night on a CTA Red Line train platform in the Loop.

The man, 43, was approached in the 100 block of North State Street by a group of people who began to punch him in the face around 11:10 p.m., police said.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with bruising and swelling, police said. He was listed in good condition.

No one was in custody.