Elk Grove Village

Man arrested in Mexico, extradited to US in connection to 2005 murder in Elk Grove Village

By NBC Chicago Staff

A 63-year-old man long suspected in a 2005 Elk Grove Village murder was arrested in Mexico in connection with the crime and extradited back to the U.S. this week.

Juvenal Salto, formerly of Elk Grove Village, was taken into custody this week after being located in Mexico, and is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

According to officials, the murder occurred in the 2000 block of Busse Road on Jan. 28, 2005. Shortly thereafter, evidence indicated Salto's involvement, and authorities issued a warrant for his arrest.

Investigators believe that Salto fled to Mexico at this time, as investigators continued to work the case and develop new leads, officials said.

Salto is scheduled to appear in court in Rolling Meadows on Friday for a bond hearing.

The Elk Grove Village Police Department acknowledged multiple agencies who assisted in an investigation that lasted over 19 years, including the FBI, U.S. Department of Justice, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office and the Chicago Police Department.

There is currently no further information available.

