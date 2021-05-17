Man Arrested for Shooting of 2 Chicago Police Officers in Lawndale

A 45-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting that injured two Chicago police officers early Sunday morning in the city's Lawndale neighborhood, authorities announced Monday.

At approximately 7:11 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and multiple shots fired calls in the 1500 block of South Lawndale. Upon arrival, police encountered an offender who fired shots, striking two officers, authorities said.

One officer was shot in the hand and the other was shot in the leg and shoulder, police said.

One officer returned fire, striking the suspect in the leg.

The officers were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and were later released.

The suspect, Bruce Lua, 45, was charged with two counts of first degree attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery on a peace officer and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

A possible motive remained unknown late Monday.

Lua was expected in Central Bond Court on Tuesday.